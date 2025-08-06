Montana Ag Network: Blueberry farm opens in the Flathead

KILA — Two families in the Flathead Valley have come together to create a blueberry patch just west of Kalispell.

The blueberries are organic, non-GMO and are as tasty as they look.

“Well, these are very healthy, great flavor and they go well with just about everything,” said Hidden Meadow Berries co-owner Chris Rash.

Chris and Stephanie Rash, alongside Danica and Alvin Young, co-own Hidden Meadow Berries.

“They just taste really good, and they are really high on antioxidants. They are super healthy for you. It’s a great snack or lunch if you forgot your lunch, it works great,” said Danica Young.

The families hauled up five semi loads of blueberry bushes from Junction City, Ore., and planted them in early July.

Each bush produces roughly 15 to 20 pounds of berries.

“We picked one row, we thought we cleaned it up and went back the next day and it looked like we didn’t even touch it,” Danica Young said.

Chris and Stephanie Rash, alongside Danica and Alvin Young, co-own Hidden Meadow Berries, which is located west of Kalispell.

A total of 900 blueberry bushes now sit on two acres on the Young’s family property.

“We’re always up for a new challenge and we just figured this is a pretty good challenge to see how we do,” said Danica Young.

Hidden Meadow Berries offers U-pick by appointment and also sells take-home blueberry bushes.

“We have the ability to, let’s take and give people what they would love to have in their yards. If they don’t have the room in their yards they can come here and pick, and if they want to plant some in their yards, we will sell these great healthy blueberry bushes to them,” Chris Rash said.

Rash said a take-home blueberry bush costs around $150 while U-pick charges $5 a pound.

“Picking something that they can enjoy later, that’s cheaper than buying it from the local grocery store,” Rash said.

Hidden Meadow Berries will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until harvest wraps up in early fall.

Those interested are asked to schedule by appointment by calling Stephanie Rash at 406-750-1056 or Danica Young at 406-471-3119.

“So far, just eating them plain seems to be the best option, but ice cream is a very close second,” Danica Young said.

Hidden Meadow Berries is located at 5555 Ashley Lake Road in Kila.