Montana Ag: Carr Cattle Company shifts focus to registered cattle

MANHATTAN — Tucked off Lund Ln. in Manhattan, you’ll find Carr Cattle Co., and their herd of highland cattle. After more than six years in business, they are making a change.

“I love them, I can’t believe I get to do this, I’m really lucky,” Carr Cattle Company owner Jenifer Carr said. “And, I get to share it with my kids and my grandkids, which is the most rewarding thing.”

Carr started the operation with a bull and two cows in December 2019.

“We were breeding, raising and selling unregistered cattle,” Carr said. “It was hugely popular.”

But recently, Carr noticed a change in what buyers wanted. She said more and more people started asking for registered calves. So, at the beginning of 2026, Carr Cattle Company announced a shift to focusing on registered highland cows.

Marian Davidson-MTN News Jenifer Carr has raised her registered bull, KHH Sven, since he was a calf.

Carr said there was renewed interest in her cattle after the change was announced.

“(We have gotten) lots of requests from all over the country, like, ‘What are you having, when are you having it, do you have anything available?’” she said.

Carr sold all her unregistered cattle, and is now rebuilding her herd. She registered her bull, KHH Sven, bred her registered cow, T5 Maddie, and bought two registered cows, Shayla and Francesca, from Schön Boden Farms in Wisconsin. Shayla and Francesca were artificially inseminated with a bull from out of state named CBS No Excuses.

Marian Davidson-MTN News All of Carr Cattle Company's cows are currently pregnant.

“I decided to really branch out and use cattle that aren’t anywhere near Montana so we had fresh, new bloodlines for our cows and calves,” Carr said.

So why registered cattle? Carr said there are a few reasons. First, customers know exactly where their calves come from and their lineage. Second, breeding registered cattle can help avoid health risks associated with irresponsible breeding practices. And finally, cost, registered and unregistered cattle cost the same amount to feed and care for.

“An unregistered cow I was selling from anywhere from $1,800 to $2,600,” Carr said. “A registered bull will go from $2,000 to $3,500, and a registered heifer will go from $4,800 to $10,000, depending on the color and on the breeding.”

Right now, all of Carr’s cows are pregnant, and suing her bull, Sven, and artificial insemination, she said she’ll grow her registered herd and begin to sell calves again.

“It’s exciting,” Carr said. “I’m excited for the future, I can’t wait to see the calves we’re going to produce.”

You can find more information about Carr Cattle Co. and their herd on Facebook.