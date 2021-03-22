Chase Hawks Memorial Association offers scholarships

Spring is in the air and it’s also scholarship season for organizations like the Chase Hawks Memorial Association (CHMA).

“The Chase Hawks Memorial Association developed these scholarships in honor of Frank Chesarek, who was one of our founding members 27 years ago,” said CHMA Executive Director Teddi Vogel. “He was an educator at heart so it was a natural thing for us to name these scholarships after him.”

She says two scholarships are available this year and they’re very unique when compared to others.

“What's unique about our scholarships is that there is no age limit,” said Vogel. “This last year has shown to us that the trades are very important and life can throw some curveballs. For the parent that's going to go back to school, to get that other degree or finish a degree, money is hard for those folks to find sometimes. In the trade industries, there's not a ton of scholarships out there in comparison to a four-year university type scholarship. Our scholarships lend to both of those areas, as well as the graduating senior that needs money.”

Scholarship applications are due April 2, 2021 and she says the application process is pretty straight forward.

“Our requirements are very simple,” said Vogel. “You must live within 150 of the Billings area, which is our service area, and we'll be attending school in the next nine months, be it a trade school or a college of some sort. It's a pretty simple one. We're offering one $2,500 scholarship and one $1,500 scholarship.”

Chase Hawks Memorial Association scholarships are available online by visiting www.chasehawks.com and are also available in high school counselor offices. The award recipients will be notified by May 3, 2021.

For any questions, please contact CHMA at 406-248-9295 or info@chasehawks.com.

