Billings elementary students get hands on lesson in agriculture at NILE

BILLINGS — Students in elementary classrooms across Billings had the chance to learn all about agriculture at the NILE's 4th Grade Ag Education program Tuesday.

One Pioneer Elementary class spent the morning getting hands-on lessons in AG, whether it was interacting with livestock and finding out where meat comes from or learning all about the invasive weeds in the area.

Topics like soil conservation, honey bees, and plants were also discussed.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Pioneer Elementary fourth grader Lux Holden.

“It’s all pretty fun. I feel like it’s important. It’s just like really cool knowing how things work," said Pioneer Elementary 4th grader Lux Holden.

It was a full-circle moment for the classroom's teacher, Caitlyn Moran. She grew up in Shepherd and was an active member of the FFA program out there.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Pioneer Elementary 4th and 5th grade teacher Caitlyn Moran

"I think it's so important for them to be learning about agriculture at an early age, just because it is what shapes our community. They get all of their food and products from local ranches and farms. And I think it's important for them to understand that food doesn't just come from the store," Moran said.

The NILE offers other educational programs for youth including their Merit Heifer Program and FFA and 4-H contests.