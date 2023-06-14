Missoulian newspaper moves to three-day-a-week print publication

MISSOULA — Montana’s largest newspaper publisher, Lee Enterprises, has announced the Missoulian will move to a three-day publication.

The announcement by Lee Enterprises states the move is an effort to preserve and enhance local news coverage.

The company recently announced a similar move for the Helena Independent Record. Lee Enterprises owns five newspapers in Montana, including the Billings Gazette.

In the announcement, Lee Enterprises said the change reflects how more of the news-reading audience relies on digital formats.

But the publisher promises that fewer days of a print edition will mean more local coverage with more content, more sections, and more pages.

Starting July 11, print editions of the paper will be available for readers to pick up on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

In addition, the newspaper will transition from being delivered by paper carriers to mail delivery by the U.S. Postal Service.

Online readers will still have access to a daily E-edition every morning, seven days a week.

Meanwhile, all print subscribers will continue to have digital access to the Missoulian.

