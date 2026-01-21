University of Montana President Seth Bodnar announces resignation after 8 years

MISSOULA — University of Montana President Seth Bodnar announced Wednesday he will step down after eight years leading the state's flagship institution, citing a desire to explore new ways to serve Montana and the nation.

Bodnar notified the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education and the Montana Board of Regents before issuing a message to campus announcing his departure. The leadership transition will begin immediately.

"Service has always been the animating force of my life, and Chelsea and I would like to consider whether to pursue a new way to serve our state and our nation," Bodnar said.

According to the Montana Free Press, Bodnar is expected to announce a bid to challenge U.S. Sen. Steve Daines as an independent, a plan that has the apparent backing of former Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Bodnar arrived at UM with his wife Chelsea and three young children more than eight years ago. He described his tenure as university president as "the most meaningful professional experience of my life."

During his presidency, Bodnar focused on what he called "inclusive prosperity" - ensuring every community member has the opportunity to reach their full potential regardless of background or economic status.

"These words reflect a long-standing truth: When high-quality education is accessible and affordable, it transforms not just individual lives, but entire families and communities," Bodnar said.

Under Bodnar's leadership, UM reversed a decade-long enrollment decline and achieved record-high retention and graduation rates. The university significantly expanded access for low-income, first-generation, Native American and military-affiliated students.

The university nearly doubled its research award volume and earned R1 research status during his tenure. UM was named the No. 1 university in the nation for community and national service and the most military-friendly university in the country.

Bodnar oversaw the university's largest fundraising campaign ever and the largest infrastructure renewal in campus history.

"Our work has never been about 'fixing' a university," Bodnar said. "It's been about building a durable foundation for the future – one centered on students, grounded in values, and powered by belief in what public higher education can still mean in this country."

Bodnar said the university has strong leadership in place and enrollment applications for the coming fall semester are very strong. He expressed confidence the university's momentum will continue.

"This university is strong, not because of any one person, building, or program, but because of the people who show up to work here each and every day, fueled by a sense of purpose and conviction," Bodnar said.

