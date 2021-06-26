Pride Month continues in Missoula with impromptu events

MISSOULA — Pride Month continued in Missoula Saturday with some impromptu events.

At the Union Club Bar & Grill in downtown Missoula, members of the LGBTQ+ community and supporters gathered for a small parade.

The small crowd marched down Higgins Avenue on the sidewalks while chanting and waving flags and signs. The march concluded with activities including an art gallery and market at the Union. Sexual health kits were also provided at the free celebration.

Participant Zachary Michael told MTN News that visibility is what it's about.

"I feel it's really important for queer people to be seen, especially in these public spaces," Michael said. "Even if we do happen to make other people a little uncomfortable, that should be good because we have a right to be here, and we've been pushed out of our spaces for so long."

The celebration continues through Saturday evening with an open mic at 7 p.m. and local band performances, Rob Travolta and Spirit Hotel, at 9 p.m.