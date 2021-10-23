Woman leads law enforcement in chase through Missoula, Ravalli counties

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Saturday a chase occurred through Missoula and Ravalli Counties.

Missoula Police stopped a woman who ran a stop sign near the Ploy Mill area. After initially stopping, she fled east toward Mullan Road, Sgt. Mike Hash told MTN News.

The pursuit continued near the El Mar Estates where she forced two vehicles off the road.

As she came closer to Missoula, she pulled over and stopped for police.

She then fled again, entering city limits. There was a minor crash in the city, and she almost caused another crash on the south end of Reserve Street.

The sheriff's office said she was driving recklessly and avoided deputies' efforts to stop her with stop sticks, a method of deflating tires.

She proceeded south down Highway 93 toward Ravalli County, where the chase ended at mile marker 71 due to stop stick deployment. The driver of the vehicle crashed around mile 70, Hash told MTN News.

The sheriff's office said the woman is refusing to give her identification to law enforcement.

No injuries have been reported. The car was not stolen to deputies' knowledge, and no drugs or weapons were to be found in the vehicle, said Hash.

Hash asks that anyone who was nearly hit it run off the road during the chase, come forward to aid in their investigation.