Missoula County holds pop up election offices

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Election’s office set up a satellite election office at the University of Montana Friday to help people with all their voting needs ahead of Election Day.

Satellite offices allow voters to access the election services without needing to travel to the central office in downtown Missoula, said Bradley Seaman, Missoula County elections administrator.

“These are a great way that voters can come in, get a ballot, drop off a voted ballot, make a replacement," Seaman said. "Whatever they need to do. Anything you do at our office, you can to it at any of these satellite events.“

In the 29 days before an election in Montana, voters must appear in person to change your voter registration and get a ballot, Seaman said. The satellite events help make it easier for people to meet this requirement, he said. At the satellite offices people can register to vote, request a replacement ballot, fill out and submit a mail ballot in person and drop off a completed ballot.

The UM event was the second of six events held through Election Day. The first was held in Frenchtown. The next will be held Nov. 4 in Seeley Lake. And three will be held Nov. 4 at the Gray Wolf Peak Casino.

Nathan Barton is a graduate of UM and was volunteering at the Montana Innocence Project when he heard about the satellite event. The satellite office made it convenient to vote, he said.

“I need to like update my address and I’ve just been putting it off because you need to print off a form and mail it in," Barton said. "And it’s kind of a pain sometimes when you don’t have a printer.”

While people can register to vote until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Seaman said he encouraged people to register and vote early.

“If you come into Missoula County on Election Day," Seaman said. "You should be prepared for up to a two-hour wait.”

Satellite events will be held:

