Missing person alert issued for woman in Gallatin County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Monica Rose Downs. She is 39 years 5’7” tall, about 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white tank top with black and white yoga pants and black flip flops.

Monica was traveling through the area from Washington with her boyfriend, and was last seen near Bozeman on I-90 around mile marker 321.

Monica and her boyfriend were possibly arguing in the pullout area at the top of the Bozeman Pass; she has not been seen or heard from since the argument.

There is concern for Monica’s safety due to some of the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

No other information has been released at this point.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2100, or call 911.