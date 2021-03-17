Mask mandate dropped in Cascade County

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls announced on Wednesday afternoon that for the second consecutive week, Cascade County has maintained a COVID-19 case rate of equal to or less than 10 per 100,000.

As stated in the Feb. 17, 2021 Order of Health Officer, two weeks at or below this case rate was the trigger for lifting COVID-19 restrictions in Cascade County. This week, the CCHD said the county dropped to a rate of 9.6 per 100,000.

As a result, and effective immediately, the mask mandate and 75% capacity restrictions on events and gatherings have been lifted.

The CCHD noted: "While event size limits and the mask mandate are no longer in effect, it is critically important that our community members remember what got us to this point: social distancing, wearing face coverings, limiting capacity, and other common-sense practices like frequent hand-washing and staying home when sick. These best practices have resulted in our daily case rate dropping to the current level, and CCHD still recommends that these practices be implemented."

The CCHD also said that businesses, schools, and other agencies do still have the right to require masks for customers and visitors.