ZZ Top brings 'Raw Whiskey Tour' to Billings

BILLINGS - MetraPark announced Monday that ZZ Top is coming to the First Interstate Arena on Sunday, June 12.

Tickets for the show start at $39.00 plus applicable fees and are on sale Friday, March 11 at 10 a.m.

MetraPark provided this information about the band:

Known to the world as “That Lil’ Ol’ Band from Texas,” ZZ Top were had a thoroughly unique career. They started as a trio putting their own spin on blues & boogie rock, and became arena rock stars in the 1970s, they cannily reinvented themselves, hot-wiring their sound with sequencers and synthesizers and becoming unlikely MTV heroes with a series of clever videos that turned bearded frontmen Billy Gibbons (guitar) and Dusty Hill (bass) into an eccentric visual signature. This gambit made them one of the only groups of their era to not only survive in the new arena of pop, but to become more popular than ever, gaining a new audience without sacrificing the old one. At their core, ZZ Top’s songs never changed that much, taking standard blues figures, filtering them through Gibbons’ precisely raunchy guitar, marrying them to the to the simple but funky groove of Hill and drummer Frank Beard, and adding lyrics steeped in surreal wit as they dealt with sex, booze, the blues, and the glorious idiosyncrasies of life in Texas. Their stardom faded a bit in the mid-‘90s as their albums stopped toppin the charts, but they remained a popular live act that could reliably fill large venues and give fans a great show more than 50 years after the act debuted. 1973’s Tres Hombres was their first major success and the point where their trademark sound found itself, 1983’s Eliminator introduced the streamlined, new wave-influenced approach that brought them their greatest success, and 2012’s La Futura, the final studio album from the original trio, was a return to form that delivered Lone Star guitar raunch with flashes of electronic sheen.

To read more about the band, visit their website here.