ZooMontana temporarily renames Ozzy the Grizzly Bear in honor of UM football player from Billings

(ZooMontana Press Release)

BILLINGS - Get ready to roar with excitement as ZooMontana announces a special tribute to Junior Bergen, the Montana Griz wide receiver and Billings native who has captured the hearts of the entire state. In honor of his remarkable postseason performance,

ZooMontana’s beloved Grizzly bear, Ozzy, will temporarily be renamed 'Junior.' This paw-some gesture is a way for the community to show their support and admiration for the Griz Football team as they gear up for the national championship game in Frisco, Texas on January 7.

"The buzz and paw-sitive energy that has swept through our community is truly bear-iffic,” says Jeff Ewelt, Executive Director of ZooMontana. “We couldn't bear to pass up the opportunity. It's an exciting time for Montana, and we can't wait to cheer on the Griz during the game. It’s nearly im-pawsible to contain our excitement!" Junior Bergen was honored by the tribute, saying “Thank you, I’m honored.”

