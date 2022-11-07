ZooMontana shows off new zoo cams

BILLINGS — If you’ve ever wondered what a day in the life of a sloth looked like, look no further. You can now watch Winston the sloth at ZooMontana 24/7. Thanks to MTN’s new zoo cams, you’ll also be able to see the bears, Bruno and Ozzy, as they pal around.

Winston loves carrots, lettuce, and sweet potatoes and now you’ll be able to catch him in action any time.

“People really love them. And they really like keeping track of where our animals are and what they’re doing during their day,” said ZooMontana Executive Director Jeff Ewelt on Monday.

MTN News

MTN News and TDS Fiber collaborated with ZooMontana to give people a peek into the lives of the animals.

There’s been a zoo cam in the bear enclosure for some time now but it was outdated. It’s now been upgraded.

The new camera provides a much sharper image and our crew at MTN News can even zoom in to bring you close-ups of Bruno and Ozzy enjoying a snack or getting into trouble.

“Now that we have the technology and the ability to bring these cameras in, we hope to add more down the road as well,” Ewelt said.

MTN News

Not only will you be able to see the animals in real time, but you can also check out what it’s like to be a zookeeper.

“Whether it’s putting food out for the bears to forage in the morning or even the conversations they have with Winston the sloth in his habitat, those are the types of things that we love people to see that they don’t often get to see while they’re here visiting,” said Ewelt.

And maybe you’ll get the opportunity to take a glimpse into the lives of other animals at the zoo in the future.

“We can only hope that maybe down the road something like a panda cam or an otter cam can be added to add to the array of opportunities to see our animals,” Ewelt said.

You can check out the zoo cams at Live from ZooMontana: Winston the Sloth and the bears (ktvq.com).