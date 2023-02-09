Pabu the Prognosticator: ZooMontana's Red Panda picks Super Bowl winner

BILLINGS - ZooMontana's Red Panda made his Super Bowl prediction debut on Thursday.

Given a choice between treat bags, Pabu chose the Eagle's bag in just under five minutes of suspense.

Phil Van Pelt/ Q2

For the tenth consecutive year, an animal at ZooMontana predicted the Super Bowl winner. The ZooMontana animals have correctly predicted the winner eight times so far.

This was Pabu's first prediction as the honorary big game predictor after many years of Ozzy the Grizzly picking and most recently a brief two-year appearance by Sid the wolverine.

