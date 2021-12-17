ZooMontana plans new policies after letting of of Mrs. Claus

ZooMontana has fired its Mrs. Claus after it found out the woman playing that part is registered as a Montana sex offender.

All this came about after some social media posts.

According to zoo management, no one was harmed, and it alerted the woman that she could no longer volunteer at the zoo.

"This is an independent contractor position," said Jeff Ewelt, the zoo's executive director. "It's a volunteer position."

Jeff Ewelt, ZooMontana executive director. KTVQ photo

Ewelt would not comment on the name of the company, but the woman's family tells Q2 she was a volunteer with Elk River Outfitters, which helps with special events such as Zoo Lights.

According to the state's sex offender registry, the woman recevied an 18-month sentence in 1993.

That was for incident in California that happened when she was 18, involving a 14 year old.

Q2 has not identified the woman because it's still unclear whether she was allowed to work with children.

According to law enforcement, some registered sex offenders can still interact with kids, depending on the conditions of their release.

Regardless, the zoo says it should not have happened.

"As a family friendly organization, we want to do everything we can to make sure this is a safe space," Ewelt said. "We take pride in that we've worked hard over the last 10 years to ensure this is a safe space. So when something like this happens, it's devastating to us and we want to do everything we can to better the situation."

It's also unclear whether the Elk River Outfitters knew she was a sex offender, or if it conducted a background check.

Q2 has reached out but calls have not been returned.

"Quite frankly, the organization that's involved with it, the contractor was as surprised as we were," Ewelt said.

Ewelt says the zoo learned the woman was a sex offender after reading about it on social media.

He's now apologizing for the oversight promising to make changes to ensure what happened this year never happens again.

"By no means are we trying to throw blame anywhere and we feel we have some responsibility there," he said. "So one of our new policy procedures is that anytime anybody works on site, if it's an outside contractor, we're going to ensure that the individuals that they have working with them or for them provide background checks."