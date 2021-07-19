ZooMontana hosts Renaissance market

Old England came out to Zoo Montana with the Medieval Market Place on Saturday.

Vendors lost out on the Montana Renaissance Festival last year because of COVID.

KTVQ photo

KTVQ

The third and final market gives them a chance to sell their goods,

"You know it's funny because if they actually were to partake in medieval times, it was one of the dirtiest filthiest most disease ridden, poverty stricken times that there was," said Ken Haak, who organized the market and goes by the name Kenneth The Humble. "No, we've taken it, we've kind of glorified it with renaissance fairs around the country."

Ken Haak, organizer and "Kenneth the Humble." KTVQ photo

Haak said it's a good stress reliever and chance to do some acting.

"It's nice to get away from all that from the computers and the phones and people yelling at you," Haak said. "And be something you'd like to be otherwise. And not get in trouble for it. So, we get away with a awful lot of innuendo out here, a lot humor, a lot of self deprecation trying to make other people happy. Make people laugh so it's just, it's one of those things where you can you can dress up and be somebody else. And you can go and if you don't want to dress up, you can still have a good time."

Haak said Medieval Market Place will have more than three dates next year.

He also organizes the Montana Renaissance Festival, which is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-5, at Zoo Montana.