ZooMontana cancels 'Boo at the Zoo'

ZooMontana is canceling its Halloween-themed Boo at the Zoo this Saturday because of the winter storm.

The annual event, one of the zoo's largest, saw multiple cancellations by vendors, and the zoo officials said on social media they could not move indoors. Boo at the Zoo attracts thousands of kids and parents who dress up and trick or treat at animal exhibits.

Zoo workers will be handing out candy throughout the week.

"It is with great sadness that we announce Boo at the Zoo will be canceled this year. The winter storm has forced many of our vendors to understandably cancel due to the outdoor nature of the event. The lack of good indoor space makes it difficult to move the event inside. We don’t take this decision lightly and know many of you will be disappointed. We apologize for the inconvenience and look forward to bringing the event back bigger and better next year. We will be handing out candy throughout the week. Thank you to our wonderful presenting sponsor, Rimrock Pediatric Dentistry for their grace during this decision," zoo officials wrote on social media.