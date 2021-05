BILLINGS — Zimmerman Trail reopened to vehicle traffic Thursday after being closed for repairs following a car crash Monday morning.

The road was reopened at around 12:30 p.m.

The crash damaged four large concrete barriers and the retaining wall which helps keep the barriers in place and creates a ledge on the side of the road.

The repairs included resetting the barrier walls, fixing the retaining wall, cleaning the gutter on the side of the road, and a fresh coat of paint.