Zimmerman Trail remains closed following Monday crash

BILLINGS — Zimmerman Trail likely will remain closed for at least a few more days after a Monday morning two-car crash left a part of the barrier damaged.

Zimmerman closed right after the crash, and crews arrived Tuesday morning to begin fixing the barrier.

Crews hope to reopen the road by Thursday evening, but they fear bad weather may delay reopening until the weekend.

Four of the large concrete barriers were damaged and moved. The retaining wall on the backside of the barriers was also damaged and had to be stripped down and built back up.

Along with the repairs, crews with Billings Landscaping have also decided to do their annual maintenance to the gutter system on the road.

The gutter system is there to help melting snow and rain safely drain. However, over the course of the year, it gets clogged from debris, trash, and salt sand.

Crews also took the opportunity to clean up trash that has collected on the side of the road.