YWCA Billings names Erin Lambert permanent CEO

YWCA Billings is removing the interim tag from its top official.

The nonprofit announced Wednesday that Erin Lambert has been named its permanent CEO, starting earlier this month. Lambert had taken the role on an interim basis in September 2022 after former CEO Merry Lee Olson's tenure ended.

Lambert has worked at YWCA Billings for 18 years, which was a big factor in the move, according to a news release from the organization.

"I am honored to be appointed as the CEO of YWCA Billings," Lambert said in a statement. "I am deeply committed to the mission and values of YWCA, and I am eager to work alongside our dedicated staff and supporters to continue making a positive impact in the lives of those we serve."

The YWCA also touted her dedication to addressing domestic and sexual violence and human trafficking as pluses for the organization.

YWCA Billings operates a shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence and provides other services to help women transition out of violent environments.