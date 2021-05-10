YMCA expands weekend food program

Since its inception in January, the YMCA has seen demand continually grow at its free weekend meal program.

And now , it's taking it off-site.

The program started giving out around 100 meals to Billings kids, but staff have increased supply and now give out around 400 meals a week.

People can still pick up at the Y's downtown headquarters.

But on Saturday, they could also receive meals at Castlerock Park in conjunction with the Y's flag football program.

And organizers say they're not stopping there.

Melissa Graves, YMCA weekend food program coordinator. KTVQ photo

"North and South Park, we're going to plan on having lunches a few days a week," said Melissa Graves, Billings Family YMCA food program coordinator. "And try and get up here in the Heights too. The New Hope Church of the Nazarene has offered to open up their church up once a month. So we're going to try and hit as many areas of town that we can."

Graves says the staff's goal is to be at three different parks in Billings per week, once the summer rolls around.

Information about future sites for the food program will be available on the YMCA website.