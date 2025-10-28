YesterYears Antique Mall in Billings reopens after recent flood damage

BILLINGS — A downtown Billings business is happy to welcome back customers after it was closed for weeks.

YesterYears Antique Mall is in the basement of 208 N. Broadway in the old Hart Albin building where wastewater from a sewer line filled the basement earlier this month.

While the water levels inside did not rise very high, it was enough to ruin a considerable amount of antiques from many vendors.

Tuesday marked the antique mall's first day back in business, and some vendors were getting booths ready for early holiday shoppers or passers-by.

The store's manager says it's good to see customers again.

"We used this as an opportunity to redo the store. Even the vendors that weren't affected came in and redid their booths. We're very excited to be open again. We're coming in on the holiday season. We have a lot of fun with this store and we have a lot of fun selling cool things to people. And we're just happy that we can be open again," said Austin Kramer, manager of YesterYears Antique Mall.

The mall recently opened a coffee and candy shop inside the store, which was also damaged by the water.

Kramer says more work must be done to reopen it.

