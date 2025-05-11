Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary offers orphaned wildlife second chances

RED LODGE — Strolling through the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary, it is easy to believe the animals are right where they belong—various creatures coming up to fences to greet guests.

For many of the sanctuary’s residents, however, the wild is a place they can no longer return to.

“They’re what we call ‘non-releasable.’ They’ve either been orphaned, injured, too habituated to humans," said Mason Williams, the location's animal care manager.

From feedings to behavioral enrichment, Williams learns each animal’s needs and backstory—sharing them with visitors in hopes of building compassion.

“(Guests) hear their stories about why they’ve ended up in a facility like this, it really fosters more empathy and respect for them,” said Williams.

One of the most surprising connections has been with a badger Williams has known since it was six weeks old.

“I’ve seen her grow up,” said Williams. “She makes this goofy sound at me that she doesn’t at the other keepers.”

Still, Williams is careful not to anthropomorphize these creatures too much.

“I don’t call myself ‘mommy’ to her or anything,” said Williams. “We don’t want to be interacting with any of our animals that (gives off) any ideas to the public that they could be a pet or anything like that.”

Nevertheless, the bonds formed at the sanctuary—among animals of the same species—suggest something close to family, a surrogate community, born of necessity.

“So, Claire was abandoned by her family,” said Victoria Bostrom of a resident fox. “I don’t know if they would have that same longing of missing someone in their life, or missing a fox, but having that companionship and being around other animals of their same species is really great for them.”

On a weekend when many celebrated Mother’s Day, the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary offered a quiet reminder that family can take many forms—even those with fur or feathers, scales or claws.