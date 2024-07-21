Yellowstone Valley Farmer's Market draws hundreds to downtown Billings

BILLINGS — Downtown Billings was buzzing this morning with the first Yellowstone Valley Farmer's Market of the season. The market was founded in 1985 by a group of Montanans who wanted a place for farmers and growers in the area to sell their products.

There are now over 60 vendors to choose from and nearly all of the food on display was grown with a 120-mile radius.

Hardin's Sheri Ferderer has been selling her homemade angel food cakes at the market for the past 25 years.

"I have strawberry, lemon, and chocolate flavors, and half cakes, and then the whole cakes...My grandmother's recipe. So, it's been around for a while," said Ferderer Saturday.

Alina Hauter/MTN News Sherri Ferderer

She said the first farmer's market of the season was a success.

"I started out today with 90, and I think we are down to maybe 15 or 13, so we're doing good today," Ferderer said.

Ferderer sells her cakes at the Yellowstone Valley Farmer's Market every other weekend. The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in downtown Billings on N. Broadway Ave. and 2nd Ave. North every Saturday until October 5.