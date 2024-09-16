Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter rescues nearly 50 cats from hoarding situation

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter recently took in dozens of cats from a hoarding situation and is now looking for assistance.

The shelter received a call regarding an apartment of someone struggling with hoarding and had an estimate of 30 cats that needed to be rescued, but once the cats were removed, nearly 50 were found to be inside.

The shelter has trained professionals to handle situations regarding mental health to ease the stress of the animals and those involved.

"We had our grief support specialist come with us. That is because it's really hard for them. They've been caring for these animals for their lives and they have a strong connection with them," said the shelter's director of operations Gabi Fry. "It's just like any of our animals that we have at home, just because there's 30 of them doesn't mean they don't love them any less."

The shelter wants people to know that they do not shame anyone's situation and want to ensure the health and safety of animals.

“It does take a very tactful hand to make sure that they know that we don't judge them. We're here to help them and to help the animals and that their animals are going to be cared for. We're not taking them and we're not going to put them down or we're not going to hurt them. We're not going to harm them. We are taking them to help them and provide them with a new loving home," said Fry.

All of the cats received vaccinations, required medical care, microchiping, and spaying and neutering, however, Fry said they were all in relatively good condition. They quickly made room for the large number but were prepared to do so with extra kennels.

Monetary donations are most needed at this time, but they also accept food, litter boxes, and volunteer time. Of course, there are plenty of cats available for adoption.

"These guys also, given their circumstances, are a lot more friendly than you would imagine. Sometimes we get hoarding cases where the cats haven't been socialized at all and these guys are pretty dang social. They're very friendly, sweet cats, and they just need a home."

Click here to visit the shelter's website for more adoption information.