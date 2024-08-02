Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter attempts to break world record with Movie in the Bark

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is hosting Movie in the Bark on Friday night for people to bring their dogs and watch a movie outside at Wilson Park, and the shelter will attempt to break a world record.

The current world record for the most dogs attending a film screening is 219. The shelter will count the amount of dogs that attend through a raffle system.

Wilson Park, located on Riverside Road, will be the future home of their new shelter building. The shelter will unveil the plans at the event.

Outside food is permitted, but food trucks will also be in attendance. Water, treats, poop bags, and extra leashes will be provided.

The event will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin around 9 p.m. It is free to attend, dogs just must be on a leash.