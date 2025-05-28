Yellowstone National Park sees first confirmed wildland fire of 2025 season

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY - Yellowstone National Park has reported its first confirmed wildland fire of the 2025 season. The incident, known as the Memorial Day Fire, was detected by hikers on the Bighorn Pass Trail on Monday, May 26.

The Memorial Day Fire was caused by lightning.

The fire is burning in a mixed conifer forest approximately 0.75 miles southeast of the Bighorn Pass Trailhead off Highway 191 in the northwest corner of the park. The fire covers an area of just 0.1 acres and is currently being suppressed by Yellowstone's wildland firefighters, who have the blaze under control.

Despite this early-season fire, the parkwide fire danger level in Yellowstone is currently LOW, and there are no fire restrictions in place or planned for the near future. Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites, and visitors are reminded to always ensure their fires are completely extinguished before leaving.

According to a release from park officials, Yellowstone's Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem, and park officials stress that fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of the region's wildlife habitat and vegetation. Visitors are encouraged to stay informed about current fire activity in the park by checking the Yellowstone National Park website.

