Yellowstone County votes to authorize strike

Yellowstone County union employees voted to authorize negotiators to strike, which could prompt a work stoppage starting Jan. 23, union officials announced Friday.

The Montana Federation of Public Employees, which represents the 120 county workers, noted in a news release that Yellowstone County employees have been working six months without a contract.

Among the employees' issues are concerns about management hiring new employees at higher wage rates than current union members.

The two sides have been negotiating through a mediator. The next session is scheduled for Jan. 18, and if it's unsuccessful, the union said it's prepared to strike.

At stake are services used regularly by Yellowstone County residents, including the courts, vehicle registration, title work, civil processing, and others.

