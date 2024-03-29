Yellowstone County Undersheriff Sam Bofto retires after 28-year career

BILLINGS — Sam Bofto, the Yellowstone County undersheriff, retired from a 28-year career with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

“All he ever wanted was his dream job: to be with the sheriff’s department," said Kelly Bofto, Sam's wife.

Sam's career began just months before he and his wife got married, when he was a volunteer reserve deputy, working 12-hour shifts on Fridays from 3 o'clock in the afternoon to 3 o'clock in the morning.

“I actually got to take the phone call when he was actually brought onto the sheriff’s department. He thought it was a joke – (he) thought it was his brother pranking him," said Kelly.

Mike Linder, the Yellowstone County sheriff, said Sam has been nothing short of reliable, always "having his back."

“Even though we weren’t riding in the same car or going on the same calls, we still worked together for 30 years," said Linder.

Sam said he was proud of numerous milestones from his career, none more however, than the conviction of Richard Covington in a triple homicide, which involved two and half years of investigation.

"Some DNA found at the scene matched up with the suspect's dog … after the trial, it was just a weight lifted off my shoulders," said Sam.

He said he looks forward to spending time with his family in the near future.

“(I am going to) turn off that cell phone that I’ve been attached to since 1999 and realize that the calls not gonna come now," said Sam.