Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies bring back pink patches

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is once again wearing pink patches for breast cancer awareness during the month of October.

The patches are $5 apiece and can be purchased by anybody working at the sheriff’s office or detention center. There is also a limited availability for the public.

The proceeds from the patches go to cancer research.

This is the second year deputies have done this, but this time around it hits a little closer to home.

“We had Sgt. Nick Reyna, who lost his battle to pancreatic cancer. Typically, it’s for breast cancer awareness, but we wanted to spread it out to everybody who has cancer,” said Lieutenant Robert Lester of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.

Reyna died in February.

“With Sgt. Nick Reyna, it was huge. He sat in this exact same office and told me he had pancreatic cancer and it was a life changing event for everyone here,” said Lester.

The sheriff’s office is encouraging all their officers and other staff to purchase and wear a pink patch all month to show their support for the community.

“Cancer touches everybody. We all know somebody who has fought or lost a battle to cancer,” said Lester.

If you would like to purchase a pink patch you can do so at the front desk of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office.