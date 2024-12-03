Yellowstone County seeing a resurgence of whooping cough

(RiverStone Health Press Release)

BILLINGS - So far this year Yellowstone County has experienced an increase in the number of pertussis (whooping cough) cases reported to public health officials at RiverStone Health.

In 2024, Yellowstone County has so far confirmed 11 cases, compared to one case between 2020-2023. Six of those cases were diagnosed in November.

Pertussis spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Early symptoms of pertussis can mimic other common illnesses like the cold or bronchitis, but progress to a severe cough that lasts for up to 10 weeks. Coughing can lead to vomiting during coughing fits, or a “whoop” sound during inhale.

If you or your child has a persistent cough lasting more than a week or fits of coughing, wear a mask and see your healthcare provider immediately. Pertussis poses a serious risk to infants, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems. About one-third of infants who get pertussis require hospitalization and can experience severe complications including pneumonia or death.

This highly contagious bacterial infection can be prevented or lessened with vaccines in everyone 2 months and older. The pertussis vaccine protection wanes over time, so anyone who was vaccinated over 10 years ago should schedule a booster.

“It is concerning to see an increase in cases this year,” said Dr. Megan Littlefield, pediatrician/internist and RiverStone Health Deputy Health Officer. “Pertussis is especially dangerous in infants and unvaccinated children, which is why I encourage parents to make sure their children are up to date on their vaccinations.”

The increase is consistent with nationwide trends. Preliminary data show that more than five times as many cases have been reported as of November 9, compared to the same time in 2023. The number of reported cases this year is higher than what was seen at the same time in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

What you should do

People suspected of having pertussis should complete five days of antibiotic treatment or make sure 21 days have passed since the onset of cough before returning to daycare, school, work or public events.

Healthy people who have been exposed to pertussis should stay alert for any symptoms for three weeks. If any symptoms develop, go to a healthcare provider for treatment. Some people with higher risk for complications should talk with their healthcare provider about treatment if they are exposed to pertussis.

How to get vaccinated

The RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic offers pertussis vaccinations (DTaP for infants and young children, Tdap for older children and adults) for all eligible individuals, including:

Adults who have not received a Tdap booster

Pregnant women during each pregnancy

Children who need routine vaccinations

Vaccines not covered by insurance are available at no cost. To make an appointment, call 406-247-3382 or schedule online at RiverStoneHealth.org/Immunizations.

More information about pertussis is available at cdc.gov/pertussis.