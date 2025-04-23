Yellowstone County schools hope to pass levies in May 6 election

BILLINGS — As the off-year spring election approaches, four Yellowstone County schools are hoping to pass levies to raise money.

Laurel, Elysian, Elder Grove and Canyon Creek school districts all have proposed levies this year.

Elysian Superintendent Luke Shelton said the primary focus is on one thing this year: Safety. The district is long overdue for an upgrade in its security technology, which is 10 years old, he said.

“We have some cameras that have gone down and we just can’t replace them,” Shelton said Wednesday. "Just because of the changes in technology."

That's why there will only be one choice for voters in the Elysian School District: Either yes or no for a $120,000 public safety levy for the school, which would cost about $13.87 annually in property taxes for a $300,000 home.

“Our community blesses us with their most prized possessions every single day, and it’s up to us to make sure they are kept safe,” Shelton said. "This additional funding would help us do that."

Shelton said he's confident in the community support.

“Elysian has a good track record of running levies or bonds when it is something that is needed," Shelton said. "And so I hope the community sees that and understands its importance."

Shelton's optimism is rare across the state, where several levies have failed in recent years. In 2024, voters rejected two safety levies for Billings Public Schools, which is part of why the district doesn't have anything proposed this year.

Laurel Schools Superintendent Matt Torix understands this reality all too well.

“We haven’t passed a general fund levy in Laurel for about 18 years,” Torix said Wednesday morning. "It's hard. These levies are really about the quality of our schools and the quality of our education."

Torix said those levy failures have led to serious cuts around the district.

"In the past two years, we've cut 19 teachers, a principal this year, and a secretarial position," Torix said. "Anytime you lose staff, it means more kids in classrooms, more stress on teachers and it just adds up."

Torix fears that without support for this year’s six proposed levies — addressing everything from school safety to maintenance needs and staffing— additional cuts could be on the horizon.

Even still, Torix isn't holding out much hope.

“We're very aware of the tax weariness that is Montana right now," Torix said. "We only ask for the things we need, but I am worried about it."

