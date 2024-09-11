Yellowstone County remembers and honors those lost during 9/11 terrorist attacks

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY — Patriot Day is one that many Americans look at with emotion and significance. That's why on Wednesday, Montanans came together across the state to commemorate and remember those who were lost 23 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001.

Mack Carmack, MTN News 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony, City College



Wednesday morning, at exactly 8:46 am, was an emotional time for many veterans, first responders, and American citizens. That moment marked the time the first jet hit the World Trade Center 23 years ago.

"After 23 years, there's a temptation to forget what happened on 9/11, and we can never forget," said Bill Cole, the mayor of Billings.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Bill Cole, Mayor of Billings

Cole led the community in a remembrance ceremony at MSU Billings City College's 9/11 memorial, with the goal of inspiring future first responders and veterans.

"It's a slender thread by which our life hangs, and I hope we appreciate every day," he said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News 9/11 Memorial Remembrance Ceremony, City College



Twelve miles west, Yellowstone National Cemetery Manager Stephen McCollum and volunteers of Carry the Load spent the day cleaning veterans' tombstones.

Carry the Load is a nonprofit organization that cleans cemeteries twice a year, including once on 9/11.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Carry the Load, Yellowstone National Cemetery



"I think it's important to remember and serve our fallen heroes who have served our country," says volunteer Aiden Lentz.

It was a significant moment for volunteers and veterans alike. One of the volunteers Wednesday was a former Army soldier, Adam Somers.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Adam Somers, Carry the Load Volunteer & Veteran



"9/11 was actually the reason I joined the Army, and so it's actually a little bit sentimental for me to come out here and volunteer with groups like this," Somers said.

"It's somewhat the same as every other day. You take care of the families. You take care of the veterans. You make sure that they are properly thought of and remembered," says manager McCollum.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Carry the Load, Yellowstone National Cemetery



"It's just a different feeling coming out here and seeing all of the tombstones of all the folks that have been here, even since WWI, that are buried, and to see all of the multi-generational differences, and different services that they served under. It's all a different feeling on a day like today," says Somers.

Although Sept. 11 is remembered as a dark day in American history, there was some brightness in the community's collaboration.