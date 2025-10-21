Yellowstone County opens new jail addition for non-violent offenders

An addition for non-violent short-term inmates is now open at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Sheriff Mike Linder told Q2 the new facility took in its first inmate Monday and will provide extra space for those short-term holds.

In the past, law enforcement wasn't able to keep detainees accused of smaller crimes, which they said often led to repeat offenses.

Linder says that will now change.

"There are people out there that should go to jail simply because we didn't have room here. Not so much violent people - we will take violent people. But we have people who are contemptuous because they have several warrants or they have been given a non-appearance warrant, and the judge wants to see them. Now they are going to be able to come to jail," he said.

The $6 million addition can hold up to 60 people. It includes 32 cells, with the majority housing two people.