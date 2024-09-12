Yellowstone County News publisher mentors Huntley Project journalism students

The Yellowstone County News (YCN) tries to connect with its readers doing games, online sports play-by-play from places like Huntley Project and working in the classroom, working with journalism and English students on some writing that actually does get published in the paper.

These are some of the ways, according to its owner, that the paper is defying the downward trend for the newspaper industry nationwide.

According to a Northwestern University study, nearly 2,886 newspapers across the U.S. have stopped publishing since 2005. That study cites low readership and a lack of advertising dollars as the main drivers.

YCN has been surviving and maybe even thriving.

It's a 31-year tradition of publishing the Huntley project school newspaper, the Red and Black Attack in the YCN.

“We're just trying to connect in different ways with different people,” said Jonathan McNiven, YCN publisher.

McNiven also talked with a Shepherd High School media class.

“People want that physical paper in their hand,” McNiven told the Huntley class.

Students at both schools provide stories every week for the school pages.

“It makes it real,” said Allicia Zagar, English and journalism teacher at Huntly Project High School. “It makes it valuable. It shows them that what they're doing matters.”

McNiven’s son Anderson is in Ms. Zagar’s English class.

Anderson was featured on Q2 for sportscasting three years ago and has done the play-by-play for more than 300 games, something McNiven added to his newspaper business.

YCN also broadcasts games for Shepherd and Skyview high schools.

“I'm doing something I enjoy and having my kids come along with me and broadcast sports,” McNiven said.

“If we have family somewhere and they can't actually make it to the game, then they can listen to Yellowstone County News,” said Sam Bruner, Huntley Project High School Principal.

“So I'm actually remote accessing into my radio station, which is in Billings,” McNiven said about equipment used for broadcasting in his Huntley office.

These are examples of how YCN is diversifying in an effort to stay in business.

It also live streams music online and broadcasts over a low wattage frequency at 101.1- FM.

“So that's kind of how we've been able to stay afloat and provide a service on a product that we're proud of,” McNiven said. “Those innovations along with publishing legal notices for the city of Billings and Yellowstone County, bring in more revenue.”

On this day with his mother, a retired English teacher on the phone, McNiven and two editors proofread before sending the edition to the printer.

And while his family is very involved in the business, McNiven is quick to credit his entire crew.

“I couldn't do it without our staff," McNiven said. "We're a hyper-local weekly paper and I think that's where our success comes from.”

“It is fun being able to showcase the good things that our students do.” Bruner said.