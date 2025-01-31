Yellowstone County commissioners increasing inmate reimbursement rates

BILLINGS — To combat inflation and rising costs, Yellowstone County commissioners recently passed a resolution to increase the reimbursement rates for inmates at the Yellowstone County Detention Facility.

Yellowstone County commissioners pass resolution to increase inmate reimbursement rates for detention facility

"This has been a problem that's been going up with inflation in recent years, and we just need the state and federal government to catch up," said Yellowstone County Commissioner Mike Waters.

According to Waters, and Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, the cost of housing inmates is higher than the amount of money the county detention facility receives. Taxpayers must make up the difference.

Because of this, the county is asking state lawmakers to adjust inmate reimbursement rates for local, state and federal inmates.

"Our jail is overcrowded and the cost to house them have gone up substantially. We're reimbursed by the state right around $82 a day, and we're reimbursed by the federal government about $85 a day," Waters said Wednesday.

The resolution passed by commissioners asks the state and other entities that house inmates in Yellowstone County to raise those reimbursement rates to $117 for all inmates.

The jail houses about 575 to 600 inmates daily, including inmates going to state or federal prison and inmates awaiting trial.

"We count on that revenue for operating the jail. Everything that we get back, goes right into that facility," Linder said Thursday.

The reimbursement covers inmate needs like housing, food, and healthcare, along with employee wages.

"I don't want Yellowstone County taxpayers subsidizing the state and federal government for what it actually cost us to house their prisoners," Waters said.

Waters and Linder hope the change will take the burden off of Yellowstone County citizens if approved by state lawmakers and other local governments.

"It may seem like a very few dollars, but it adds up quick," Linder said.