BILLINGS — The Billings area is experiencing a domino effect of homeless pets, as many in the community are unsure where to take homeless animals after the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter vacated its original location in September.

Yellowstone County commissioners allocate $12K to Help for Homeless Pets

Help for Homeless Pets, another Yellowstone County animal shelter, is hoping to move into the Monad Road building, now that Yellowstone Valley has relocated to a cannabis dispensary on the West End of Billings. Help for Homeless Pets reports seeing an influx of animals left outside of its South Side facility since the closure of Yellowstone Valley.

In a Yellowstone County commissioners' meeting on Thursday, Angie Cook from the shelter said that Help for Homeless Pets has reached its full capacity. Cook said that the building's rent at 2910 Hannon Road increased by $1,000 a month since the start of the year, and that the facility owes $75,000 in veterinary bills.

The commissioners granted the shelter $12,000 as a short-term solution.

"When they first came and talked to us, their rent basically went up $1,000 a month starting at the beginning of the year. So, this will at least keep them even, moving forward. We're hoping that they have a great long-term goal and long-term plan to make sure that they're stable going forward," said Yellowstone County Commissioner Chris White.

Yellowstone County Commissioner Chris White

Help for Homeless Pets is interested in moving forward with the city about taking over the existing Yellowstone Valley space. In September, staff and pets at YVAS relocated after a cremation incinerator burning evidence malfunctioned, and methamphetamine-laced smoke filled the facility.

Help for Homeless Pets has already raised $150,000 in donations for a down payment for a new building.

Over a phone interview on Wednesday, Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski, told MTN that he's open to the idea of Help for Homeless Pets moving into the facility but added he's waiting on approval from the Montana Department of Environmental Quality to ensure it's safe for animals. Kukulski also added that he would like approval from the city attorney before making a decision.