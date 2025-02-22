Wyoming troopers launch fundraiser for injured 2-year-old son of fellow trooper

Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers are uniting to try and help the son of one of their own.

On Feb. 12, Wyoming State Patrol Trooper Parker Smith responded to a report of a snowplow that had broadsided a vehicle on Highway 85 in Torrington.

When Smith arrived, he discovered his wife and two kids were in the vehicle hit by the plow.

Smith’s wife, Aby, and his 4-year-old son, PJ, were not hurt, but his 2-year-old son, Christian, was seriously injured despite being buckled in his car seat.

Christian was flown to the hospital, where he is on a ventilator, being treated for a collapsed lung, a fractured skull and jaw, and broken ribs, among other injuries.

Now, the entire Wyoming Highway Patrol is uniting behind the family to try and raise money to help pay for the long recovery ahead.

Click here for information on how to donate.