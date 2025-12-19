Wyoming town opens warming, charging location during power outage

DAYTON, Wyo. - Strong winds have caused multiple power outages across Sheridan County, resulting in downed power lines and trees in several communities.

According to Montana-Dakota Utilities Company, power in the Dayton area is not expected to be restored until after dark Friday, according to a press release from Sheridan County Emergency Management.

Crews are also responding to outages in Big Horn and Story, where restoration is anticipated sooner.

To support residents impacted by the outage, a warming location has been opened at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton, the press release states.

The facility has power, heat, and shelter available and will remain open until 9 p.m. Friday.

Courtesy Town of Dayton

“Our priority is public safety,” said Jesse Ludikhuize, Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator. “With downed power lines and ongoing outages, we are urging residents to use extreme caution, stay clear of any downed lines, and take advantage of the warming location if they need a safe, warm place to go this evening.”

Residents are reminded to always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Any downed lines or hazardous situations should be reported immediately by calling 911.

Sheridan County Emergency Management will continue to monitor conditions and provide updates as needed.

