Wyoming plane crash victim was 13-year-old rodeo pageant contestant

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — New details are emerging about the family involved in a deadly plane crash near Sheridan that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl.

Amelia Palmer was killed Monday night when the plane she was traveling in went down just eight minutes after takeoff. The Boise, Idaho, resident was heavily involved in rodeo pageants and was named second runner-up to Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho this year.

Amelia's parents, Earl Palmer, 54, and Cindy Palmer, 53, were seriously injured in the crash and flown to hospitals in Billings, where they remain in critical condition.

The family's 11-year-old son, Aeron Palmer, was also inside the plane when it crashed but suffered only minor injuries. According to his uncle, Aeron was able to make the emergency call for help despite the plane's radio having a broken antenna.

The Miss Junior Rodeo Idaho nonprofit organization paid tribute to Amelia on Facebook, writing: "Amelia, you were pure sunshine and brought joy to everyone you met."

