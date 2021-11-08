Wyoming middle school to honor vets with new monument

Tongue River Middle School in Ranchester Wyoming will unveil a $250,000 monument at a Veterans Day Assembly on Thursday.

The principal talked about the patriotism and the appreciation students have for those who have served the country.

The idea for the Tongue River Valley Veterans Memorial came from eighth graders

"We have a long tradition of really going above and beyond on our Veterans Day Assembly," said Dr. Jeff Jones, Tongue River Middle School principal. "Last year, our eighth grade students you know, now ninth graders kind of wanted to take it a step further and do something that would be something that would be valued year after year after year."

Jeff Jones, Tongue River Middle School principal. KTVQ photo

Jones said the students raised the $250,000 to build the monument.

Some of the fund-raising money comes from in-kind donations for construction from those in the community.

"One of those values that's pretty entrenched in our community, to show respect for our flag, our veterans and just being patriotic," he said.

Jones also credited social studies teacher, Robert Griffin.

"He is a veteran," Jones said about Griffin. "It's important to him to help the kids understand the sacrifice and the leadership that it takes to be able to serve in the military. And also what we benefit from that, as people that are currently living in the best country in the world."

And lessons go beyond Mr. Griffin's class.

"It's really important for us to keep reminding the students that as much as we're proud of what they have created, they are able to understand that the value of all of this is that we're shining a spotlight on the people that deserve it and that those are the heroes of the veterans of our community," Jones said.

Jones said while the monument will be ready for the ceremony, it is about 90 percent complete.