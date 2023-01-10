Wyoming man killed by falling tree

An elderly man is dead in Story, Wyoming, after being crushed by a fallen tree, reports Sheridan Media.

The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10:35 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to the scene on John Lane and found the unresponsive man in his 70s trapped underneath a tree.

Crews from the Story Volunteer Fire Department were able to remove the tree and initiate life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheridan County Sheriff Levi Dominguez says the investigation is still on-going, and he speculated on what may have happened.

“It doesn’t appear that any foul play had occurred, that this was an accidental death and through our investigation and chatting with folks and interviewing individuals in the area, the male was in fact cutting trees down in the area,” Dominguez said.

The name of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family.