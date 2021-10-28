Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper injured in crash in Guernsey

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a two-car crash Thursday morning in Guernsey near the Nebraska border.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck said in a news release that the trooper was stopped in a turning lane in front of the Sinclair gas station and was struck head-on by an eastbound 2018 Chrysler entering the turn lane.

The trooper, who was not identified, was taken to the Platte County Memorial Hospital in Wheatland.

The driver of the Chrysler, who was also not identified, was not injured.

Beck reminded drivers to never drive distracted and always wear seatbelts. He did not say if charges would be filed.