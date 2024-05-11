Wyoming couple recovering after ATV crash at engagement photoshoot

Skylar Peterson and Sydnie Stambaugh were taking engagement photos this weekend when a horrific ATV accident resulted in Peterson being flown from the lower south fork outside of Cody to Billings.

Peterson is now facing multiple surgeries as well as the likelihood of many weeks in the hospital and an out-of-state rehab facility.

Their family is asking for help onGoFundMe.

"Now, rather than focusing on wedding preparations, they are sadly facing expenses that will come with loss of income, medical bills, and medical travel," Heather Stambaugh wrote on GoFundMe. "This beautiful couple is just beginning their lives together."

Watch their story below: