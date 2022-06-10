Wyoming authorities seeking man missing near Sunlight Creek Bridge

Authorities are seeking help finding a man missing in Park County, Wyoming.

Lance Daghy of Hobart, Indiana, was reported missing Thursday after a 2018 red Jeep Wrangler registered to him was discovered unattended for a few days above the Sunlight Creek Bridge area, according to the Facebbook page of the Park County, Wyoming, Sheriff's Office.

The vehicle was determined to have been there since at least Sunday, June 5.

Sunlight Creek Bridge is the largest bridge in Wyoming and carries the Chief Joseph Scenic Highway over the Sunlight Gorge.

Daghy is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.

Authorities don't know whether he had the appropriate equipment and supplies for a multiple-day stay in the wilderness, and they were told he has no real backpacking or camping experience. Daghy has no known ties to the area.

Park County searchers are in the area with ground teams looking for Daghy.

Anyone who has seen Daghy, has had contact with him in the last week, or may have knowledge of his whereabouts should call 307-527-8700 or 307-754-8700.

