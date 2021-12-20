Wreaths Across America honors veterans

Patriotic citizens held ceremonies around the the country together at 10:00 MST or Noon EST on Saturday for Wreaths Across America.

An estimated 200 came out for the ceremony at the Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel.

Daughters of the American Revolution, American Heritage Girls, The Young Marines and Trail Life raised money for 1,100 wreaths to be placed by graves.

It's a special day for veterans, families and all Americans.

Bill Kennedy, Friends Of Yellowstone National Cemetery chair. KTVQ photo

"Christmas is a time that a lot of families together with families, with their loved one giving their life as a veteran for this country, it's a time that we respect what they have done, those that have passed before us," said Bill Kennedy, Friends of Yellowstone National Cemetery chair. "And what we're actually doing is helping the family out by remembering their loved one. And we've had family members and friends and people from the community come out to make sure that we respect these veterans."