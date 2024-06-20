'Worse than impossible:' Wyoming 4-year-old battling brain injury after two-story fall

A four-year-old girl from Sheridan, Wyoming, is battling a brain injury after falling out of a window two stories above the ground and landing head-first onto concrete last week.

Serafina Blue Day, also known as Fifi, was taken to a Denver hospital, where she had been in a coma until Wednesday. That was the first sign the family has had that Blue Day might be okay.

"In like the hard moments, it feels worse than impossible," said Blue Day's aunt, Ivy Case, in an online webcam interview Wednesday. "I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's horrible. It's horrible."

Case is one of the many family members who have been worried about the four-year-old since the incident. Case said that she was just like any typical energetic kid her age before the fall.

"Fifi loves to dance and sing with her mom," Case said. "She's a hoot. She's a funny kid. She likes to make people laugh and she's super silly."

Fifi is battling multiple injuries, including a serious brain injury. On Wednesday, Blue Day came out of the coma, even squeezing her mom's hand and managing a half smile.

"We're all very pleased to know that she's responsive," Case said. "We're just shooting for staying really positive and just providing as much support as we can."

On Thursday, there was more good news. Fifi opened her eyes for a longer time period and was able to answer some questions — nodding her head yes and no.

While they're just small steps, it gives the family hope that Fifi will one day be able to dance again.

"Knowing that this many people care, it's overwhelming and it's so..." Case said. "That's been very uplifting."

The family is accepting donations through First Federal Bank, as they are prepping for spending months in the hospital while Fifi recovers.