World Elder Abuse Awareness Day to be observed in Billings

According to the Montana Attorney General's Office, more than 369,000 seniors nationwide were victims of financial elder abuse.

Raising awareness about the issue can help potential victims avoid the scams.

That involves alerting potential victims to the types of scams and when not to give out information.

Isolation can be a problem and make people more vulnerable.

Some in the community have more contact with seniors and can help prevent the financial elder abuse.

"There are certain people that are in a position to have a serious impact," said Mike Larson, Adult Resource Alliance executive director. "And that's folks in banking, the medical industry, financial advisors, they're dealing with people on a regular basis. That's the population that really the more they know, the more impact they can have on reducing that particular type of elder abuse."

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is Thursday.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen will be at Stockman Bank in Billings to talk about initiatives that will help seniors avoid financial scams.

Stockman will hold open houses at its 37 branches in Montana.