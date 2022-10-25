Watch Now
Worker injured at Billings marijuana dispensary fire

Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 25, 2022
An employee was injured and hospitalized in a fire at a Billings-area marijuana dispensary Tuesday morning.

The fire at the processing facility owned by Elevated at 3620 Duck Creek Road was reported around 9 a.m. and contained within 15 minutes, according to Victoria Hill, a Billings city spokesperson.

The employee suffered "severe upper-body burns," and no update on the victim's condition was available Tuesday afternoon, according to Hill.

Firefighters took extra caution in fighting the fire because marijuana-processing facilities use flammable chemicals such as butane and ethanol, Hill said in a news release.

The Billings Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

